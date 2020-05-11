Coronavirus California

COVID-19 in California: Coronavirus deaths in CA projected to rise higher than earlier prediction

Despite some positive trends in the coronavirus fight in California, one widely-relied upon projection shows deaths could be back on the rise.
Researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say California could see more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August.

That's up nearly 1,500 from last week's projection.

Researchers say the changes are a result of daily death and case data, easing of social distancing measures, and steadily rising levels of mobility.

California just began to move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the next stage could be just on the horizon.



When faced with following social distancing guidelines, some people are acting out in extreme ways.


