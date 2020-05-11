COVID-19 in California: Coronavirus deaths in CA projected to rise higher than earlier prediction

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6164263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California just began to move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the next stage could be just on the horizon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6168978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When faced with following social distancing guidelines, some people are acting out in extreme ways.

Despite some positive trends in the coronavirus fight in California, one widely-relied upon projection shows deaths could be back on the rise.Researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation say California could see more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August.That's up nearly 1,500 from last week's projection.Researchers say the changes are a result of daily death and case data, easing of social distancing measures, and steadily rising levels of mobility.