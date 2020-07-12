Coronavirus California

Should students wear masks? If so, when and for how long? Here's what experts say

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- As educators around the country hatch plans to bring kids back to school amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the debate around how to do that safely is becoming more complex and confusing by the day. Should students wear masks? When and for how long?

If you were to map where different experts stand on the mask debate, it would be easy to understand the confusion. "The signals should be to wear a mask, period," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a recent news conference.

Dr. Sarah Cody says "yes" to mask, but with more conditions. Some, but not all should wear them. And not at all times. For example, it should be a requirement for middle and high school students but not elementary.

The Centers for Disease Control issues a more generic guideline: students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents thousands of pediatricians, issued advice to consider masks if they are developmentally appropriate and can be instituted safely.

That's just to name a few of our most well-known experts.
RELATED: Face masks not recommended for elementary school students, pediatric group says

Science Magazine recently looked at practices around the world. Schools in China, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam require almost all students to wear masks.


But in Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom mask-wearing is optional for both students and staff.

"The studies have found pretty consistently that kids are half to about a third as likely to catch the virus and that's especially true in younger kids," said Jennifer Couzin-Frankel, staff writer at Science Magazine. She said that would be the consensus from all experts.

That low-risk is reflected at YMCA. The non-profit cared for more than 10,000 children of essential workers at 170 sites in New York City at the height of the pandemic. It recorded no more than one case at any of their sites.

Cousin-Frankel said the experts she interviewed mostly agreed that safety guidelines must be nimble and tailored to the community.
"We wanted quote unquote the answer. 'What should a school do, but I don't think there's one answer. It depends on that community, it depends on what's happening there with the virus, it depends on a lot of different factors," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseeducationface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolu.s. & worldanthony faucisciencestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard to partially close for dining
COVID-19 update: County officials say hospitalizations 'substantially higher' than 4 weeks ago
COVID-19: OC doctor urges precaution amid spike in young people testing positive
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects arrested after 80-year-old man beaten, robbed at store
Preteen boy accused of killing teen girl in Gardena
Fire destroys much of historic San Gabriel Mission
Sonar, divers search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
Large crowds hit SoCal beaches amid triple-digit temps
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Dozens show support for police in Downtown LA
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
John Wayne exhibit at USC to be removed in response to protests
Long Beach businesses enact new protocols to stay open during unpredictable times
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
More TOP STORIES News