Coronavirus

US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world

The United States now has the third-highest coronavirus case total in the world.

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. reached 27,700 cases on Sunday, followed by Spain with approximately 28,500 and Italy with more than 53,500.

While China's mainland still has the most total cases over time, at more than 81,000, at least 65,000 have recovered.

This comes as the global death toll passed 13,000 overnight, and Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, with nearly 800 new deaths.

Worldwide, more than 308,000 people have been infected and over 13,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News