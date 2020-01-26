Health & Fitness

Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Orange County

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Orange County Saturday, health officials said.

The Orange County Health Care Agency's Communicable Disease Control Division, which received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the infected person is a traveler from Wuhan, China.

The respiratory disease has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.

RELATED: Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan

The patient was transported to a local hospital and is isolated in good condition, according to officials.

Health officials said there was no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in the county, and that the current risk of local transmission remains low.

It was not immediately clear where and how the traveler entered into the country or county.

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night was hospitalized for a precautionary medical evaluation amid increased concerns over the viral infection.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles confirmed a patient who has a common strain of coronavirus was being treated. Hospital officials say children with four different types of coronavirus are treated on a regular basis, including the patient who was recently admitted.

Canada, Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday and Japan, its third. France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe, and the U.S. identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.

RELATED: What is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countyoutbreakcoronaviruschinavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News