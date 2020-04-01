Health & Fitness

Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife at hospital, officials say

ROCHESTER, New York -- A new dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see his pregnant wife, health officials say. Now everyone in an upstate New York medical system is required to wear masks.

His wife was in the maternity ward at the time.

Officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say the man finally admitted feeling ill when his wife started exhibiting symptoms shortly after giving birth.

University of Rochester then decided all workers and visitors at its hospitals will wear protective masks, WROC reports.

The rule does not apply to patients unless they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital officials say they have enough masks to last two to four weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldpregnant womancovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News