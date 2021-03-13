Victorville woman who survived COVID-19 struggles with anxiety of getting virus again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6197260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tip from an ABC7 viewer helped refer a COVID-19 patient to a clinical plasma trial at UCLA. Now she's off the ventilator and going home to Victorville.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Lauren Acosta is back where she belongs, at home with her family and smiling again nearly one year after spending 29 days between two hospitals because of COVID-19."I feel like I'm 100% back to normal now. I feel like my old self again, kind of like my new self, too. I definitely have a different outlook on life. I want to live my life to the fullest and not let anything hold me back," said Acosta.Last April, the 28-year-old from Victorville was airlifted from St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where she received a life-saving plasma treatment. Acosta's mother, Lisa Loya, was unable to be with her daughter, but faith and the remarkable work by a team of doctors helped Lauren Acosta survive."Everything else doesn't mean anything unless you have your family," said Loya. "My daughter is everything to me. All my kids are, and to come so close to losing one of them, I could still feel that same pain today almost a year later."Acosta has kept busy selling clothes on ClosetCandy.com under the name Lauren Ashley Boutique and pursuing her passion of social media marketing."I definitely think it's brought me a lot more confidence and something to look forward to right now since I'm not doing too much outside the house," said Acosta.Acosta says she's excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she's been struggling with anxiety, terrified of getting the virus for a second time."I never want to go through that again... I would just rather not deal with being around other people right now because it does give me such bad anxiety, and I definitely want to get counseling," said Acosta."What we went through was very traumatic, and I don't want to go through that again, so I'm very protective of my family and very cautious about what I do on a day to day basis," said Loya.Acosta and her mom say what their family went through and how the community responded has made them forever grateful, strangers coming together offering love and support.