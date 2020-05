Poll: Coronavirus pandemic costing 9% of Americans their jobs

EMBED >More News Videos Most restaurant dining rooms across Southern California are empty of customers due to health department orders. But many people who have found grocery store shelves bare are still being fed by their favorite eateries.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new survey projects that about 9% of Americans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus and about one-quarter of Americans have had their work hours reduced.The survey polled 1,000 adults nationwide. If extrapolated nationally, it would mean some 41 million Americans have had hours reduced and 14 million lost their jobs, according to SurveyUSA . There were 160 million people employed across the country two months ago.The SurveyUSA results represent a rapid change from a similar poll taken just a week earlier. On March 13, only 1% of survey respondents said they had been laid off because of the coronavirus."For most Americans, events continue to unfold faster than a human mind is able to process the consequences," the survey authors wrote.SurveyUSA polled 1,000 adults nationwide on March 18 and March 19. The margin of error varies by question, ranging from 1% to 4.7%. The first question was asked of 1,000 adults. The remaining questions were asked of the 593 participants who work outside the home. Here are the results:45% Work Full-time15% Work Part-time10% Work From Home31% Do Not Work0% Not Sure20% Yes80% No44% Yes56% No10% Yes90% No16% Yes84% No26% Yes74% No9% Yes91% No2% Yes98% No