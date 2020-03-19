Poll: Coronavirus pandemic costing 9% of Americans their jobs

The survey polled 1,000 adults nationwide. If extrapolated nationally, it would mean some 41 million Americans have had hours reduced and 14 million lost their jobs, according to SurveyUSA . There were 160 million people employed across the country two months ago.
The SurveyUSA results represent a rapid change from a similar poll taken just a week earlier. On March 13, only 1% of survey respondents said they had been laid off because of the coronavirus.
"For most Americans, events continue to unfold faster than a human mind is able to process the consequences," the survey authors wrote.
SurveyUSA polled 1,000 adults nationwide on March 18 and March 19. The margin of error varies by question, ranging from 1% to 4.7%. The first question was asked of 1,000 adults. The remaining questions were asked of the 593 participants who work outside the home. Here are the results:
1. Before the coronavirus being to spread, did you usually:
45% Work Full-time
15% Work Part-time
10% Work From Home
31% Do Not Work
0% Not Sure
2. I have postponed or canceled a work trip:
20% Yes
80% No
3. I continue to go to my place of employment:
44% Yes
56% No
4. I am working from home some days because of the virus:
10% Yes
90% No
5. I am working from home every day because of the virus:
16% Yes
84% No
6. My hours have been reduced because of the virus:
26% Yes
74% No
7. I have been laid off because of the virus:
9% Yes
91% No
8. I have completely lost my job because of the virus:
2% Yes
98% No