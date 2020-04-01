ER worker launches personal campaign to help get supplies to protect medical professionals

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A local emergency room worker who faces the coronavirus crisis every day on the job is now trying to raise money to buy vital supplies for other health care workers.

Isaac Moorvitch is launching a very personal campaign to help protect medical workers who are treating patients. The local EMT and ER worker is making a desperate plea, hoping to find masks, head coverings, booties, even Purell.

Like many healthcare workers across the globe, Moorvitch and his colleagues don't have enough supplies to do their jobs safely. He's now taking it into his own hands by raising money to get just the basic protection.

"We're just looking for the supplies right now," said Moorvitch, president of CPR Ready. "We're just looking for the supplies right now. If anybody has supplies that they can give or if they are able to donate money toward the supplies."

He says it's not an easy task because the CDC constantly changes their recommended protective gear.

"So every day this changes and then yesterday I was only wearing this now they're saying I need to wear that, or now they're saying we don't have enough so wear a scarf to work," said Moorvitch.

One of the key items he's looking for is a PAPR or Powered Air Purifying Respirator. It's a device that covers the whole neck and face and costs anywhere from $515 to $2,000 each. Moorvitch is hoping to raise $100,000 through his GoFundMe page.
