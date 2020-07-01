Health & Fitness

Most LA restaurants failing to meet health protocols for reopening, officials say

As Los Angeles County sees a new spike in coronavirus cases, officials say one of the reasons is that restaurants are failing to follow the health protocols tied to reopening.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles and a number of other counties in California see a new spike in coronavirus cases, local officials say part of the reason is that restaurants and other businesses are failing to follow public safety protocols required for reopening.

Officials say more than 80% of restaurants in Los Angeles are falling short of requirements.

Over the weekend county inspectors found 49% of bars and 33% of restaurants failed to meet physical distancing requirements.

Also, 54% of bars and 44% of restaurants inspected violated requirements that workers wear face masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusrestaurantsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stricter stay-at-home restrictions may return in CA, Newsom says
Long Beach street vendor beaten, robbed
Ventura County beaches to close for July 4 weekend
Ron Jeremy case: Detectives seeking other alleged victims
COVID-19 in OC: Record high 779 new cases reported
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Coronavirus "Ask the doctor" forum
Show More
Andres Guardado investigation: Family says they're being stonewalled by LASD
'Miracle is over': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in CA
Houston mother brutally attacked while unloading groceries
South Pole has been warming at three times the global average
'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs
More TOP STORIES News