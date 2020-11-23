Health & Fitness

LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day as new restrictions take effect

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With new restaurant restrictions set to take effect this week, Los Angeles County is once again breaking its own record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases reported in a day.

The county reported 6,124 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, breaking a previous record of just over 5,000 that was set last week.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks at workplaces are also continuing to surge, said county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 14, the county saw a 67% increase in COVID-19 outbreaks at non-healthcare workplaces, Ferrer said.

The county also continues to see businesses not following proper protocols, with the county issuing 86 citations at 76 locations in the first two weeks of November. Most of those were for restaurants, places of worship and gyms.

As the sharp increase continues, the county is once again telling restaurants and bars to close for in-person service and only allow takeout, drive-thru and delivery services, starting Wednesday night.

Ferrer said those restrictions on in-person dining are expected to stay in place for at least three weeks. She acknowledged it would create a hardship for business owners.

"We're hopeful that with these actions we do get back to slowing the spread and we're able once again to reopen for restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars," Ferrer said.

Last week, Ferrer had said people who wish to celebrate Thanksgiving this week should follow county protocols for gatherings, which allow up to three households to gather in one place as long as they wear masks, stay outdoors and enforce social distancing.

Given the latest numbers, Ferrer said she is now strongly urging people to celebrate only with others that are already in their own household.

A curfew for businesses in the county had been in effect since Friday night. Restaurants, breweries, wineries as well as other non-essential establishments were ordered to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Most of California, including Los Angeles County, has been under a curfew since Saturday night at 10 p.m.

Pasadena and Long Beach have their own health departments and are considering what actions, if any, will be taken regarding restaurants. However, officials say those cities usually act in line with the county.
