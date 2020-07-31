Where is the epicenter of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four new testing sites are up and running this week in Los Angeles County and they're all located in the Board of Supervisors First District in and around East LA.Supervisor Hilda Solis calls the area LA County's COVID-19 epicenter."There's a total of 13 testing sites in my district alone and I don't think I have to explain why. Because we have the highest rates of COVID in the First District, unfortunately," Solis said.County-run testing sites opened this week in Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City and a public/private partnership testing site opened in Boyle Heights Thursday. It was made possible thanks to a $100,000 donation from Hyundai.Low-income areas in LA County with large populations of Hispanic and Black people face disparities in terms of COVID-19 infections and deaths."The people who work here, many of them are essential workers. Many of them have no choice but to go to work. Provide what they can for their families. Many don't even have access to healthcare. Many don't even know, aren't fully aware of what testing facilities are available," said Solis.Testing statewide has improved.Last week California was ranked 12th out of 50 states plus Washington D.C. Now it is 10th.In an effort to protect business owners from customers who refuse to wear a mask while shopping, LA City Councilmember Herb Wesson has introduced a motion that requires mask wearing while inside, with an enforcement strategy to be determined by the city attorney."There has not been one report anywhere in the world that has suggested that wearing a mask hurts," Wesson said. "So if it doesn't hurt and the majority of medical professionals say that it helps, then we should do that."