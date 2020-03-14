Health & Fitness

Child tests positive for coronavirus after getting autographs at Jazz vs. Celtics game

RHODE ISLAND -- Hundreds of people who interacted with a child who tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-quarantine.

There are actually two students at the same elementary school who are carrying the infection. One of them recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas.

The other came back from a trip to Boston, where the child attended a basketball game between the Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Authorities said an interaction with a Jazz player, who had tested positive for coronavirus, may be the source of the disease.

"He got a signature from one of the NBA players that came down with the virus, and here we are, less than a week later, and the child has contracted the virus," Westerly police chief Chief Shawn Lacey said.

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Rhode Island's governor has closed all public schools in the state for a week.

SEE RELATED LINK: Coronavirus update: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
