OC coronavirus: Health officials reaching out to those who interacted with infected residents

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- After two Orange County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus, health officials said they are working to determine who they came in contact with and may be at risk for contracting the virus.

The two residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, are said to be in good condition and in isolation at their own homes. They do not require hospitalization, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, whose staff is monitoring the two individuals.

The county intends to reach out to anyone who may have come into contact with the two individuals.

"We are conducting robust contact investigations," the OCHCA tweeted. "If there is a chance that you were exposed to either of these cases while they were out in the community while infectious and you are at risk for contracting illness as a result, you will hear from health officials.





The agency is not releasing the cities the two live in to protect their privacy, noting that most people who come into casual contact with an infected person, such as at a grocery store or movie theater, "are at minimal risk of developing infection."

The two individuals had traveled recently to countries that have widespread reports of COVID-19. The two new cases appear to be in addition to the county's first case, a man in his 50s who was said to have recovered after being diagnosed with the virus.

Health officials note that not everyone who develops coronavirus symptoms needs to be hospitalized.

"You don't get to talk to anyone, you don't get any of your visitors, you're alone in your room with nurses going in once in a while," said Nicola Hardwood with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange. "It's not fun."

Most who have no other underlying health conditions are advised to isolate themselves at home. They should maintain a distance of six feet from other people and wear a mask. The mask should be properly fitted or it won't be fully effective.

People who have contracted coronavirus are contagious for 14 days following the onset of symptoms. People are advised to have an emergency kit ready in advance, with 14 days of food, water and other supplies.

More TOP STORIES News