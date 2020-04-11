Health & Fitness

In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOCKS, Fla. -- A couple is back home after beating the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

In sickness and in health, Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga were released from the hospital on April 10 in Hammock, Florida.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day, according to local reports.

The couple had a "long stay" in the hospital, according to Baptist Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News