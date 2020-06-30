Health & Fitness

Students, staff at Simi Valley school on alert after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Students and families are on alert in Simi Valley after a high school coach tested positive for COVID-19.
By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and families are on alert in Simi Valley after a high school coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district confirms a Royal High School girls basketball coach involved in the summer conditioning program has the illness.

It has notified all students and staff members who may have come into contact with this person.

The same goes for a girls volleyball coach at Simi Valley High who was exposed and is awaiting test results.

Voluntary conditioning is now on hold for both teams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssimi valleyventura countycoronavirushigh school sportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Murder suspect wounded in shootout with police in Montclair
Remains of missing Irvine man found on Mount Baldy
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
Show More
NorCal resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Local ER creates low-tech protocol to help treat COVID-19
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
More TOP STORIES News