Coronavirus: At LA's Original Farmers Market, business is booming during pandemic

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Southern California businesses to shut down, but for many local grocery stores and farmers markets, business is booming.

Food deliveries are soaring as shopper demand goes through the roof. Vendors at the original Farmers Market say they're coping by doing their best to keep shelves full.

"People are ordering three times as much, as soon as it hits the floor people grab it," said delivery driver Jerry Portillo.

Eggs are in big demand and fresh produce is a welcome sight.

LA County, city issue new 'Safer at Home' restrictions on businesses, activities
Los Angeles County officials are ordering nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay home as much as possible to help contain the coronavirus.


"I live it, I just went vegan so this is good," shopper Skip Mukes said.

"It's my secret, this is a great place to shop," shopper Tamara Greenebaun said.

The butcher shop is bustling.

"People are stocking up and we are trying to keep everything full," butcher Lou Derosa said.

But that isn't the case for all businesses at Farmers Market. Over at Du-par's Restaurant and Bakery they're struggling to adjust.

"We are trying everything, out blue plate special seven days a week," said Frances Tario of Du-par's Restaurant.

Du-par's will stay open as long as possible, meanwhile even those thriving in this new economy are hoping it doesn't last long.
