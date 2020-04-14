Travel

Coronavirus: California's tourism industry among 10 states hardest hit by pandemic, study says

A new study shows that California's tourism industry, one of the largest in the world, has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study shows that California's tourism industry, one of the largest in the world, has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

According to the WalletHub study, released Tuesday, California ranked No. 10 among states whose tourism has been hit hardest by the pandemic:

10. California

9. New York

8. Washington, D.C.

7. New Hampshire

6. Florida

5. Massachusetts

4. Vermont

3. Nevada

2. Montana

1. Hawaii

A WalletHub analyst recommended that Americans stay away from traditional tourist sites during the pandemic -- even if enticed by cheap travel pricing.

Perhaps predictably, according to the Transportation Security Administration the number of travelers passing through U.S. airports has dropped 95% during the past few weeks compared to the same time period last year.
