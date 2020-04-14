Coronavirus: California's tourism industry among 10 states hardest hit by pandemic, study says

According to the WalletHub study, released Tuesday, California ranked No. 10 among states whose tourism has been hit hardest by the pandemic:
10. California
9. New York
8. Washington, D.C.
Latin America's landmarks: Before and after coronavirus images show stark contrast
7. New Hampshire
6. Florida
5. Massachusetts
4. Vermont
The #tourism industry has taken a huge hit due to #coronavirus. Find out which states are hurt the most here: https://t.co/m1eXXErjVH #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YBwPHcqi1P— WalletHub (@wallethub) April 14, 2020
3. Nevada
2. Montana
1. Hawaii
A WalletHub analyst recommended that Americans stay away from traditional tourist sites during the pandemic -- even if enticed by cheap travel pricing.
Perhaps predictably, according to the Transportation Security Administration the number of travelers passing through U.S. airports has dropped 95% during the past few weeks compared to the same time period last year.