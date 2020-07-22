Coronavirus California

California surpasses New York state in confirmed COVID-19 cases

California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.

John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York.

However, New York's 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.

RELATED: California went from bending the curve to a major coronavirus surge. What happened?
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in a Monday press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.



California is by far the most populous U.S. state, at nearly 40 million people, while New York has about 19.5 million.

"We're doing all we can to make sure that we control the rate of spread, despite crossing 400,000 cases in California," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday. "In the end I really expect and hope California is going to be the state that adapted the most, learned the most and prepared the best."

U.S. government data published Tuesday found that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, echoing results from a smaller study last month. The United States also has had consistent testing failures that experts say contribute to an undercount of the actual virus rate.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 33 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday another three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It is based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscalifornianew yorkcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Floating Boat Cinema coming to LA in September
Latinas represent majority of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Bay Area
Ask the doctor: Are kids "super spreaders" of COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Younger people in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases
LA County parks, libraries could be used as learning sites for students
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Floating Boat Cinema coming to LA in September
Children's Hospital of OC reports spike in COVID cases
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
Show More
LA County approves $1.2B for coronavirus relief
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Amazon driver's act of kindness touches cancer patient
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
More TOP STORIES News