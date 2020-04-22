Coronavirus shelter-in-place rules got you feeling caged in? L.A. brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer

LOS ANGELES -- Boomtown Brewery's latest seasonal beer release, Stir Crazy IPA, couldn't be more aptly named.
"We're all totally stir-crazy right now," said John Rankin, the brewery's managing partner.
Boomtown has been producing beer in Downtown Los Angeles for nearly five years. But like scores of businesses, the brewery is fighting to stay afloat, and keep employees on the payroll, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's heartbreaking. I mean, it's a family," said Rankin. "So we've kept everyone that we can. We kept on social media. We kept, basically, all the brew staff and our sales guy."
The company has also adapted by offering physical distancing-friendly ordering and pick-up to customers, as well as clever product releases like the Stir Crazy IPA.
"Stir Crazy is a juicy, fruity, hazy IPA. We decided to do this one as our seasonal release," said Rankin. "It's appropriate for the season. It was received phenomenally well."
