Coronavirus

Coronavirus shelter-in-place rules got you feeling caged in? L.A. brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer

L.A. brewery releases Stir Crazy beer
LOS ANGELES -- Boomtown Brewery's latest seasonal beer release, Stir Crazy IPA, couldn't be more aptly named.

"We're all totally stir-crazy right now," said John Rankin, the brewery's managing partner.

Boomtown has been producing beer in Downtown Los Angeles for nearly five years. But like scores of businesses, the brewery is fighting to stay afloat, and keep employees on the payroll, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean, it's a family," said Rankin. "So we've kept everyone that we can. We kept on social media. We kept, basically, all the brew staff and our sales guy."

The company has also adapted by offering physical distancing-friendly ordering and pick-up to customers, as well as clever product releases like the Stir Crazy IPA.

"Stir Crazy is a juicy, fruity, hazy IPA. We decided to do this one as our seasonal release," said Rankin. "It's appropriate for the season. It was received phenomenally well."

www.boomtownbrew.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesdowntown labrewerysmall businesscoronaviruscraft beerpandemicbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: The best face covering materials, according to new study
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
Coronavirus: Mexico braces for surge in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
OC nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Show More
Coronavirus: The best face covering materials, according to new study
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
SoCal doctor markets COVID-19 immunity medication
ER visits plummet amid fear of COVID-19
Grow keeps growing, ramping up South Bay delivery services
More TOP STORIES News