Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

The "9 to 5" singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.
My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020
Additionally, she's working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children's book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.
