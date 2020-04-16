Coronavirus California

Cuties donates millions of mandarins to healthcare workers in Southern California amid coronavirus pandemic

The company says its thankful for all of their hard work and fearless efforts during the global pandemic.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- It's a healthy snack for those on the front lines of coronavirus crisis.

"Cuties" is donating 2.5 million of its popular mandarins to healthcare workers at 28 hospitals in Southern California.

The company says its thankful for all of their hard work and fearless efforts during the global pandemic.

The cuties will begin arriving on Thursday.

The hospitals include Cedars-Sinai, UCLA, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsdonationscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News