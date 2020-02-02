Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.

At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.

Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dronescoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
With heightened concern over coronavirus, do you really need a mask?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
ABC Network President Karey Burke attends benefit event for CHLA transyouth center
LA's homeless women are disproportionately impacted, study says
Seal pup rescued from lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Show More
High-speed chase through several SoCal freeways ends in Commerce
Super Bowl weekend: CHP, DUI victim team up to spread awareness
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
More TOP STORIES News