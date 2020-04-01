Coronavirus

Trader Joe's and other grocers give employees a break on Easter

As grocery store employees work tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many big chains are giving them a much-needed day off.

Recently, grocery stores such as Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all stores on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give employees a day of rest.

In an announcement on its website, Trader Joe's said, "Fill your Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe's Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest."

Other stores like Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco, which are typically closed on Easter, will maintain the tradition this year.

Easter 2020 is expected to be very different for families across the county as churches comply with social distancing regulations and hold services online.

The following major grocers are still open on Easter at this time:

  • Kroger
  • Ralphs
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News