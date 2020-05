EMBED >More News Videos Can I collect unemployment during a coronavirus closure? Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home? Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright has the answers to your questions about jobs and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so much news around COVID-19 , it's hard to keep track of the facts. ABC7 asked a doctor commonly Googled questions about the novel coronavirus to make sure you have the right information to keep yourself and the ones you love safe.In the video above, Dr. John de Beixedon has answers to questions that include: