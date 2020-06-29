u.s. & world

Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close for at least 30 days

In an effort to stop a massive surge in new coronavirus cases, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks around the state to be closed for at least 30 days starting Monday night.

The Republican governor also ordered public schools to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17.

Many districts planned to start the school year in late July or early August.

Both orders could be extended if the number of new virus cases doesn't ebb.

Most Arizona bars and nightclubs opened after Ducey's stay-at-home and business closure orders were allowed to expire in mid-May.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.



Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far and the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1,588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported in Arizona.

Hospitals around the state have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.
Bars that don't serve food were not allowed to re-open, but scenes of packed clubs that used that loophole to return to business as usual were common.

Pools at hotels and motels and municipal pools are also being ordered to close, as is a popular tubing location on the Salt River east of metro Phoenix.

If the closure order isn't extended and nightclubs, pools and other gathering spots are allowed to reopen July 27, local health officials and law enforcement will be able to enforce strict social distancing and patron count rules.

Private pools at apartment complexes can remain open, but they must limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and post signs of the limitations.

The governor is also re-establishing a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, and the state liquor department is ending the issuance of special-use alcohol permits. Cities or counties could issue their own permits only if they ensure special rules are followed.

Most movie theaters remain closed, but the order closes those that re-opened and prevents others from reopening.

EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarizonacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
Golden State Killer pleads guilty to murder, rape charges
Oxnard farmworkers housing site sees COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in NoHo
LA task force seeks to arrest looters who hit stores during protests
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
More TOP STORIES News