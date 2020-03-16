Coronavirus Los Angeles closures: What's open and closed in LA

CLOSED:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is reminding people to be prepared and not to panic as the number of local novel coronavirus cases continues to rise.

As the news around the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles changes rapidly each day, it can be difficult to keep up with what businesses and government buildings are open. Below you will find a list of the latest guidance and the current restrictions in Los Angeles due to COVID-19. These closures and restrictions will be effective through March 31, 2020, unless they are extended.- All bars, breweries, nightclubs and wineries that do not serve food- All movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades- All gyms and fitness centers- All private social clubs and casinos-Retail stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, Apple Store, Coach, Bloomingdale's etc.- All restaurants and retail food facilities will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers- Los Angeles Public Library; however, digital services remain available 24/7 at lapl.org-Dental and Orthodontic Offices-Most places of worship-Animal Shelters closing and reducing services- Restaurants as well as bars and nightclubs that serve food, may continue to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or take-out;- Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices;- Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities will be allowed to continue operations;Grocery stores, pharmacies, and food banks will also be allowed to continue operations;Drug stores, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.