Coronavirus

Coronavirus Los Angeles closures: What's open and closed in LA

As the news around the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles changes rapidly each day, it can be difficult to keep up with what businesses and government buildings are open. Below you will find a list of the latest guidance and the current restrictions in Los Angeles due to COVID-19. These closures and restrictions will be effective through March 31, 2020, unless they are extended.

CLOSED:



- All bars, breweries, nightclubs and wineries that do not serve food
- All movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades
- All gyms and fitness centers
- All private social clubs and casinos
-Retail stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, Apple Store, Coach, Bloomingdale's etc.
- All restaurants and retail food facilities will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers

- Los Angeles Public Library; however, digital services remain available 24/7 at lapl.org
-Dental and Orthodontic Offices
-Most places of worship
-Animal Shelters closing and reducing services

EXCEPTIONS:


- Restaurants as well as bars and nightclubs that serve food, may continue to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or take-out;
- Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices;
- Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities will be allowed to continue operations;

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and food banks will also be allowed to continue operations;
Drug stores, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

Source: City of Los Angeles

RELATED: List of school closures and class cancellations

RELATED: List of SoCal events and sports canceled

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is reminding people to be prepared and not to panic as the number of local novel coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - sports, concerts, theme parks
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News