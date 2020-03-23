Coronavirus: First inmate in CA state prison system tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness among the state's prison population, officials said Sunday.
Additional information about the prisoner's condition, treatment and circumstances surrounding what led up to the sickness were not immediately released.
Meanwhile, a California Department of Corrections spokesperson said the two employees at California State Prison, Sacramento, two employees at California Institution for Men, and one employee at Folsom State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not provide information on the health of the infected workers.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said precautions have been expanded, including canceling visitation, screening staff, limiting group religious programming and implementing practices to encourage social distancing.
