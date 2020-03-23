Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: First inmate in CA state prison system tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness among the state's prison population, officials said Sunday.

Additional information about the prisoner's condition, treatment and circumstances surrounding what led up to the sickness were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, a California Department of Corrections spokesperson said the two employees at California State Prison, Sacramento, two employees at California Institution for Men, and one employee at Folsom State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not provide information on the health of the infected workers.

RELATED: Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County confirms 1 new death, number of cases rises to 409

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said precautions have been expanded, including canceling visitation, screening staff, limiting group religious programming and implementing practices to encourage social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslancasterlos angeles countyfluoutbreakcoronavirus californiacoronavirusinfectionchinau.s. & worldflu preventionvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News