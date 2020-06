EMBED >More News Videos The casino coronavirus closure has ended.

LAS VEGAS -- The state of Nevada has reported its biggest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the fourth time in the past eight days.The record 462 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday came amid an uptick that started about two weeks after casinos in Las Vegas reopened Nevada's governor said last week that he plans to leave current restrictions on businesses and gatherings in place at least through the end of June while the state's climbing number of infections is evaluated.Overall, Nevada has reported nearly 14,000 virus cases and 492 deaths from COVID-19.