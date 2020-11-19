LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday if COVID-19 cases remain high

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials said if the county's daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain at record-level highs such as reported on Thursday, the county could find itself under a strict stay-at-home order as early as Sunday.County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the country reported a staggering 5,031 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest number reported in the region in a single day since the start of the pandemic.That number doesn't include a backlog in the reporting of cases from testing labs. The county also reported another 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 7,363.On Wednesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.Such a stay-at-home order, Davis said, would allow only essential workers to leave their homes, as well as people access essential services.