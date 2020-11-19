LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials said if the county's daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain at record-level highs such as reported on Thursday, the county could find itself under a strict stay-at-home order as early as Sunday.
County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the country reported a staggering 5,031 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest number reported in the region in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
That number doesn't include a backlog in the reporting of cases from testing labs. The county also reported another 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 7,363.
On Wednesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.
Such a stay-at-home order, Davis said, would allow only essential workers to leave their homes, as well as people access essential services.
The above video is from a previous report. City News Service contributed to this report.
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday if COVID-19 cases remain high
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News