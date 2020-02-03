Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.
At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.
A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.
Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
