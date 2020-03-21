Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the action is being taken to help some of the most vulnerable Californians during the pandemic.

Food banks are experiencing a shortage in volunteers and higher demand due to COVID-19, according to the news release.

RELATED: LA County, city issue new 'Safer at Home' restrictions on businesses, activities

Gov. Newsom says as families across the state are suddenly losing work and forced to stay home, food banks are needed now more than ever.

"It's in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community," Gov. Newsom said in the news release.
