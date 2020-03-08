Coronavirus: SoCal health experts aim to spread information, not the virus

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- At the Crescenta Canada Family YMCA, infection preventionist Mary Virgallito, R.N. from USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is here to answer all the questions people have about COVID-19.
One such question from Jane Rollins of Tujunga: "We have Dodger tickets for the end of this month and I'm worried if it would be safe to attend."
Virgalitto is also here to stop rumors.
Alexis Hernandez of La Crescenta said, "I'm taking the bus tomorrow and my dad said I should wear gloves."
"You don't need gloves," Virgallita said. "You just need to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you're sick. These three steps alone will keep you say healthy and safe"
Nearly every hour, new coronavirus cases are being diagnosed across California and across the nation.
In this foothill community where many retired people live, the latest data that shows the elderly and those with underlying medical condition are at the most risk Is concerning.
Rollins said, "My husband has COPD, which means his lungs are compromised. I'm very concerned on his behalf."
Virgallito is trying to reassure the public with accurate information about how the novel coronavirus spreads - like explaining the concept of social distancing.
"A good six-foot distance stops respiratory droplets from hitting the other person's nose and face," Virgallito said.
The virus also spreads through contact with infected surfaces or objects. People then touch their own mouth, nose and eyes.
Virgallito said "Respiratory viruses like to live on surfaces so we need to be careful about cleaning them."
Should we still be eating out and going to events?
"Right now we have no community transmission in Los Angeles, so it's time to think ahead about what you might be able to do and not be able to do when it's circulating in the community," she said.
Virgallito said eight out of 10 people who have been infected with COVID-19 have not been hospitalized.
So, the one thing you do want to spread is accurate information.
Coronavirus: SoCal health experts aim to spread information, not the virus
