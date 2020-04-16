Procession held for retired Orange County firefighter who died of coronavirus

A procession was held Thursday afternoon for a retired Orange County Fire Authority firefighter who died Wednesday night of coronavirus.
The fire department held a procession for Ken Caley around 2 p.m., escorting the body as it was transported from the hospital to the mortuary.
Eyewitness News learned that Caley was a 59-year-old engineer with the department since 1982 and retired just over two years ago.
Caley died at Mission Hospital. He was in the hospital for more than two weeks.
Loved ones were at the mortuary to receive the body, along with members of the department who saluted their fallen comrade as he passed by, covered with the American flag.
