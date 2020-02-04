Coronavirus

Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A child who was being housed with a group quarantined for possible coronavirus infection at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County has become ill and will undergo testing, officials said.

The child was transported by ambulance to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center Monday night after developing a fever, according to a spokesman for Riverside County.

Officials said the child was transported "out of an abundance of caution" and is with a parent.

Officials said the child is part of a group of 195 passengers who were flown to the reserve base from China last week and placed under a 14-day federal quarantine.
A quarantine order was issued Thursday for one of the nearly 200 Americans who evacuated the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak and arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside after officials say the person tried to leave the base.



Officials also said a person who arrived at LAX Monday after a flight from China was placed under quarantine and transferred to March Air Reserve Base. This person does not have symptoms of coronavirus, but was moved as a precaution because of their travel history.

The U.S. currently has 11 patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 167 patients who have tested negative. Eighty-two tests are still pending, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus outbreak has now infected more than 20,000 people globally and has killed at least 425 of them, almost all in China.

No deaths have been reported in the United States.
