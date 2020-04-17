'National Backyard Campout' to connect families while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Faith-based scouting organization Trail Life USA is built on outdoor adventures, so when the coronavirus pandemic forced isolation and physical distancing, members had to think of alternatives.Josh Potter and his family are all in involved in the organization. Josh is the Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611, which his sons are also a part of. On Friday, April 17, The Potter family, along with families all across the nation, are taking part in the first ever 'National Backyard Campout,' encouraging families to get outside in the safety of their own backyards."We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games. "I would say everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," says Potter.