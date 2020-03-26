coronavirus help

KidTime StoryTime celebrates books & reading online to kids during the coronavirus pandemic

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In need coronavirus activities for the kids during this this pandemic?

KidTime StoryTime is the original and happiest read aloud channel for children on YouTube.

"We do something that other people haven't been able to manage, which is make entire hoards of young children be quiet and captivated," Eileen Faxas shared with ABC7's Karl Schmid.

"It's really quite extraordinary to be this positive force in the middle of all this chaos," said Faxas.

"We have the biggest library of children's books, bringing books to life with puppets, humor, singing & even storytelling," Faxas told ABC7.

Used by teachers worldwide, KidTime StoryTime videos allow fans to read along and their approach connects with children authentically -- all via YouTube.

Who is the StoryTeller? She's the Mother of Puppets, a published author, an Emmy Award Winner, and a self described, "professional ham."

KidTime StoryTime can we found on YouTube and their website KidTime StoryTime
