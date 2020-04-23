Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Family issues plea for 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation

Lauren Acosta has been on a ventilator for nearly a week at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley. Her family is unable to see her but they're doing everything they can to get her what she needs.
By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California family is issuing a desperate plea for a 27-year-old member of the family who is battling COVID-19 and is in need of a plasma donation.

Lauren Acosta of Victorville has been on a ventilator for nearly a week at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley. Her family is unable to see her but they're doing everything they can to get her what she needs.

"We are fighting for her. She's got such a sweet sweet nature about her. She's an integral part of our family. We can't be without her. We're staying positive and she's going to come home. She will be home with us one day and we're just trying to do everything we can," said Acosta's mom, Lisa Loya.

Acosta survived thyroid cancer a few years ago and has chronic asthma. Like so many families of COVID-19 patients, her family has been running into road blocks in trying to get her medicine because the virus is so new.

Southern California father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California man who needed a COVID-19 plasma donation has died amid his wife's desperate fight to save her husband.



Loya says her doctor has been trying to get remdesivir, a drug which has showed some promising results in treating the virus. However, the drug is difficult to obtain as it's still in clinical trials.

"Every time we ask for it they've said no. But I know of other hospitals that are giving it to patients that are way older than Lauren," Loya said.

The other option for Acosta is plasma donated from someone who has recovered from COVID-19. Her family says her doctor has requested two units, but has had no luck so far.

Northern California woman recovers from coronavirus after being treated with remdesivir
EMBED More News Videos

The drug remdesivir may have saved the life of a Palo Alto woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and ultimately was hospitalized for pneumonia.



"The plasma's the best bet we can give her because we can keep her in the hospital where she's at. The transfer would be very hard for her to tolerate," Loya said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for the medical bills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvictorvillesan bernardino countyblood donationsdrug treatmentcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News