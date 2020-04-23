Coronavirus: Family issues plea for 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation

Lauren Acosta of Victorville has been on a ventilator for nearly a week at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley. Her family is unable to see her but they're doing everything they can to get her what she needs.
"We are fighting for her. She's got such a sweet sweet nature about her. She's an integral part of our family. We can't be without her. We're staying positive and she's going to come home. She will be home with us one day and we're just trying to do everything we can," said Acosta's mom, Lisa Loya.
Acosta survived thyroid cancer a few years ago and has chronic asthma. Like so many families of COVID-19 patients, her family has been running into road blocks in trying to get her medicine because the virus is so new.
Southern California father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
Loya says her doctor has been trying to get remdesivir, a drug which has showed some promising results in treating the virus. However, the drug is difficult to obtain as it's still in clinical trials.
"Every time we ask for it they've said no. But I know of other hospitals that are giving it to patients that are way older than Lauren," Loya said.
The other option for Acosta is plasma donated from someone who has recovered from COVID-19. Her family says her doctor has requested two units, but has had no luck so far.
Northern California woman recovers from coronavirus after being treated with remdesivir
"The plasma's the best bet we can give her because we can keep her in the hospital where she's at. The transfer would be very hard for her to tolerate," Loya said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for the medical bills.