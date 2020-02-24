Point Mugu naval base could be used as coronavirus quarantine site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5870119" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- Naval Base Ventura County - Point Mugu is being prepared as a possible quarantine facility for passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport who may have come in contact with the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.The naval base would quarantine American travelers based solely on their travel history and monitor them for symptoms of the coronavirus. The department said they would carry out the effort out of an abundance of caution.HHS says only a small number of travelers with the virus have been detected in the U.S. and that the virus is not currently spreading in U.S. communities."Any travelers housed at the Base would be monitored for signs of infection and transferred to appropriate medical facilities if symptoms developed," the statement from HHS said in part. "The Department of Defense has made sites available around the country to house such travelers, and NBVC-Point Mugu was one site determined to be suitable for travelers requiring quarantine. At this time, HHS is preparing this site should it be needed in the rapidly evolving public health response."According the naval base's official Twitter account, an information session will be held at the Point Mugu theater at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.