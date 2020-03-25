Coronavirus Relief: Celebrities come together to support LA telethon

"I know it's tough for all of us, but if you could just donate just a little bit...it goes a long way," "Mayans MC" actor Emilio Rivera said in an Instagram video.
Rivera continued to list all of the ways his followers can participate in the telethon and ended his message with one of the most important ways people can help during the coronavirus crisis: by staying inside.
"The sooner we all get in the pad...the sooner we can get back out," the actor said.
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been going live nightly from quarantine, showed his support of the local telethon with a tweet: "Please join our friendly neighborhood ABC7 and the Rams in support of the United Way."
Please join our friendly neighborhood @ABC7 and the @RamsNFL in support of the @UnitedWay https://t.co/RtKCjwLXr7— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 24, 2020
"Just Roll With It" actor Tobie Windham also participated in the virtual telethon and asked his followers to join him: "A lot of people need some help in these times, so if you have it to give, please give."
"Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa, who has been keeping busy at home by teaching yoga sculpt fitness classes via Instagram Live, urged her followers to "help our community" by contributing during the telethon.
We'd also like to send a special thank you to Christina Anthony, Jin Ha, Jake Borelli, Jake Borelli's various fan accounts, Indya Moore, Anne Winters, Will Yun Lee, Steve Burton, Taran Killam, Kimrie Lewis, Rebecca Metz, Alimi Ballard, Sasha Farber, Brenda Song and the many others who helped spread the word and contributed during the telethon.