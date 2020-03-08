Coronavirus: Health officials confirm first 'locally acquired' case in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Health officials confirmed the first "locally acquired" case of coronavirus in Riverside County on Saturday night.The infection is the second case of coronavirus in Riverside County, according to a news release from the Riverside University Health System.Officials say the unidentified patient tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing testing at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.The agency is following up on possible exposures to the patient and an investigation is underway to determine how the patient contracted the coronavirus.A former cruise ship passenger from Riverside County was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and is recovering at a medical facility in Northern California. That person has not returned to Riverside County since leaving the cruise ship, officials said.This week, Riverside County officials activated a medical health department operations center to help coordinate public messaging and planning with its community partners as they prepare for the spread of the illness.In the news release, public health director Kim Saruwatari said, "We are trained and prepared to respond to these situations. We have been in communication with hospitals and healthcare providers in Riverside County and have provided them with the information and resources they need. Protecting the health of Riverside County remains our top priority."