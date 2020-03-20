Coronavirus

Guero's Cocina Mexicana struggles to stay open during coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Guero's Cocina Mexicana joins the long list of small businesses and restaurants across Southern California struggling with the decision to remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

With the new "Safer At Home" ordinance now in effect, restaurants are only allowed to serve delivery or takeout orders, decimating their businesses.

Gerardo Elizalde, owner of Guero's Cocina Mexicana in downtown Los Angeles said, "Oh my goodness, like 80 percent, the difference...It's hard for me, but what I can do?"


Inglewood resident George Haley works in downtown Los Angeles and prefers to dine-in, but knows the importance of helping small businesses right now: "Bills still have to be paid on the first of the month or whenever your bills are, so if small businesses can't work, that puts a lot more people out on the street."

"They're not going to be able to afford to sustain their living," Haley added. "That's why it's important to support small businesses during this time."

Federal, state and local governments are currently working on financial plans to support local businesses. While we wait for those programs to be finalized, it's evident that supporting small businesses is important now more than ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angelescoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusmexicanlos angelesrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News