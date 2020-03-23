Coronavirus

7-month-old South Carolina boy tests positive for coronavirus

ELGIN, S.C. -- A 7-month-old boy in South Carolina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A 104-degree fever recently landed Emmett Doster at an urgent care in Elgin, S.C. Emmett, who is from Kershaw County, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

"He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," mom Courtney Doster told WACH. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."

The boy's family, including a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, is in quarantine. Courtney Doster said the other children aren't showing any signs of the virus.

The Dosters posted their story to social media to spread awareness on Friday. The post has been shared more than 40,000 times.



"We're just buddies at home now and we're hoping and praying that he doesn't take a turn for the worst," Courtney said.

