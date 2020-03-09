Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fans turn out for Lakers vs Clippers, LAFC games despite concerns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was a sell-out crowd cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday. Fans were focused on the action out on the field, not any concerns over the coronavirus.

From a full stadium to a packed arena for the Clippers versus the Lakers, fans are turning out -- some though took a few extra precautions.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19

Officials with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells aren't taking any chances and canceled the popular tennis tournament, which was set to begin Monday.

The NBA is also warning teams that they may be playing to empty seats as they started doing it sporting events in Europe to try to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

Back at the Banc of California Stadium, fear wasn't keeping fans from cheering on their team.

The state Department of Public Health is urging organizers of mass gatherings like NBA games to be prepared, encourage participants to wash hands, and most importantly, stay away if they are sick or were possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus.
