Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

LOS ANGELES -- Symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. But the presence of any one of those symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the coronavirus. Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with University of Southern California, talked to KABC about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.