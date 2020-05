Coronavirus: California ranks near bottom for COVID-19 testing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to testing for coronavirus , California ranks near the bottom. The state is averaging just 835 tests per million people.Los Angeles County is trying to increase those numbers by opening up a third drive-up testing facility yesterday.Patients must be 65 years old with symptoms -- or under 65 with symptoms and an underlying health condition.The first pediatric testing site in the state is now open, but there currently are restrictions on who can be tested.