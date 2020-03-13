Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CDC head agrees to make testing free after questioning by OC Rep. Katie Porter

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- At a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Orange County Rep. Katie Porter continued to question the head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, until he finally agreed to make coronavirus testing available for anyone free of charge.

"Dr. Redfield, will you commit to the CDC right now, using that authority, to pay for diagnostic testing for everyone regardless of insurance?" Hill asked.

"Well," Redfield said, "I can say that we're going to do everything we can to make sure everybody gets the care that they --"

"No -- not good enough," the congresswoman interjected.

Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close due to coronavirus threat
EMBED More News Videos

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.


Redfield continued, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services: "What I was trying to say is that the CDC is working with HHS now to see how we operationalize that."

"Dr. Reffield, I hope that that answer weighs heavily on you," Porter said, "because it is going to weigh very heavily on me and on every American family."

"Our intent is to make sure every American gets the care and treatment that they need at this time of this major epidemic and I'm currently working with HHS to see how to best operationalize it," Redfield said.

Porter was unmoved.

"Dr. Redfield, you dont' need to do any work to operationalize," Porter said. "You need to make a commitment to the American people, so they come in to get tested. You can operationalize the payments tomorrow."

"I think you're an excellent questioner, so my answer is yes," Redfield said.

"Excellent," Porter said. "Everybody in America hear that? You are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered, regardless of insurance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countyoutbreakcoronaviruscongressvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
10 CSULB students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure
More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered: WHO
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News