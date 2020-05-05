Community & Events

Submit your coronavirus questions for virtual town hall

ABC7 is committed to keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic. Submit your questions for the team of doctors from UCLA Health.
ABC7 is committed to keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, join Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador and five physicians from various specialties from UCLA Health for a virtual town hall.

Download our new ABC7 Los Angeles app to stream the event to your TV, and if you have a question for the team of doctors, you can submit it below.

