Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 3 UCLA students test negative for COVID-19, no cases on campus

By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three UCLA students tested negative for coronavirus after self-isolating themselves, school officials said Friday night.

The three had been self-isolated and were tested for the virus with results coming back late Friday.

The campus has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

Despite their being no confirmed positive cases so far, students and faculty are still taking precaution.

"Our professor just told us that we don't have to go to class anymore, due to the three students," student Eric Zepeda said on the measures some professors are taking.

While some faculty are taking extra precautions, UCLA is insisting that things are running as normal and reminding everyone that there are no positive cases confirmed on the UCLA campus.

"At the same time, we must be prepared for a confirmed case in the future, given the growing number of cases in our state and city. We will continue to remain prepared and ready," Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a message to the school community.

UCLA said it is actively monitoring the situation and so far, there have been no recommendations by the county public health department to suspend operations on the campus or modify class schedules.

Other colleges are also making strides to protect its students. The California State University chancellor said in a statement that CSU schools will cancel all study abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea.

Stanford is shifting classes to online-only for the remaining two weeks of the winter session.

And the University of Southern California is shifting classes to online-only for three days next week as a test to prepare for a possible emergency.

State of emergency declared in Los Angeles amid coronavirus outbreak, 6 new cases confirmed
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as they confirmed six new cases of novel coronavirus in the county.

