Coronavirus

McDonald's offers free Thank You meals to first responders, healthcare workers

CHICAGO -- McDonald's is offering free meals to thank first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, McDonald's said health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can pick up one Thank You Meal per day at participating McDonald's restaurants between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5.

RELATED: Taco Bell to offer free 'Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos' tacos in US on Tuesdays

The meals include a choice of sandwich, drinks and a side, along with a note of appreciation.

"We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, in a written statement. "I couldn't be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country.That is truly our McDonald's system at its best."

Earlier this month, some McDonald's locations announced they would give free hot or iced coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers through the end of May.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

According to McDonald's, the restaurant has donated $3.1 million in food to support communities across the country and donated 1 million N95 masks to Chicago and the state of Illinois.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'scoronavirusfree foodmcdonaldshealth careu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Coronavirus: OC officials consider requiring face coverings
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Show More
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Trump order comes as immigration to US already at a standstill, lawyer says
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
More TOP STORIES News