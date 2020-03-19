Coronavirus

Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home after 4-week quarantine

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Clarita man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is finally back home after weeks of quarantine.

Carl Goldman and his wife, Jeri, were quarantined aboard a cruise ship in Japan last month that experienced an outbreak of coronavirus.

The Goldmans were among some 380 Americans who boarded a flight on Feb. 16 from Tokyo, where the passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for nearly two weeks. The couple, owners of KHTS Radio, had been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live.

Santa Clarita man with coronavirus remains in isolation in Nebraska: 'I tested positive again'
The couple was diverted to Nebraska after Carl became ill and came down with a fever two hours into the flight to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

His wife was able to return to Southern California but he stood there to undergo further testing while in isolation.

Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple returning to CA after being quarantined on cruise ship in Japan
Now, he says he is happy to be home after being gone for two months.
More TOP STORIES News